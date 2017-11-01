Children’s sleepwear recalled for not meeting flammability standard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — VIV&LUL is recalling two sets of children’s pajamas because they fail to meet the flammability standard for sleepwear, which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

No injuries have been reported and the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves two different styles of children’s two-piece pajama sets:

Gray long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set: label VIV&LUL V215770

Yellow, white and blue plaid print long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set: label VIV&LUL DL11806

The sets were sold on Amazon.com from Jan. 2017 through Oct. 2017 for approximately $11 and $17.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajamas and contact VIV&LUL for a full refund. The CPSC says the firm is contacting buyers directly.