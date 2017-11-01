Double shooting leaves one dead, another seriously injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a double shooting late Tuesday night.

Providence police responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday night at 62 Nicholas Brown Yards, near the intersection of Olney and Prospect Streets.

According to Major David Lapatin, one victim, a male, was dead upon arrival. He was in his car and had suffered gunshot wounds.

A second victim also suffered gunshot wounds, and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

According to Lapatin, the two victims likely did not know each other and the shooting was possibly gang-motivated.

The deceased victim had “a history” with Providence Police, Lapatin added.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.