FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for a man they say is missing and endangered.

Russell Correia, 33, was last seen on the night of Oct. 23 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, where police say he was being evaluated.

Police believe Correia might be staying with friends in the city, since he has no immediate family in the area.

Anyone who knows Correia’s whereabouts should contact the Fall River Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.