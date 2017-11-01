Fall River police seek ID of armed robbery suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are seeking to identify a man they suspect robbed a city convenience store at gunpoint last week.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the suspect, saying he held up the Seasons Corner Market located at 130 William S. Canning Blvd on Oct. 23.

Police said they were alerted to the store by a silent alarm at about 1:30 a.m. and the clerk informed the responding officer he was robbed by a man armed with a gun.

The suspect is described as a thin, white male standing approximately 5-foot-9. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black shoes, clear gloves and had a white handkerchief covering his face, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Fall River Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or the TIPS line at (508) 672-8477.