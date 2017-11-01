In the Kitchen: Katah

Jayne Zobian and Maral Kachadourian joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make Katah (a soft, buttery bread that’s crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside) in honor of the upcoming Armenian Fest 2017.

Ingredients:

5 lbs flour

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 can evaporated milk , lukewarm

1 can water , lukewarm

2 cups unsalted butter/shortening ( 1 cup each )

2 1/4 tsp yeast ( 1 pkg or 1 cake )

2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 stick unsalted clarified butter for later

Directions:

Activate the yeast: mix yeast with a few tablespoons of flour, 1 tsp sugar, and 1 tbsp of water. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Beat eggs with salt, sugar, add warm milk and water. Add to the yeast mixture. Add the butter and shortening to the mix. Add the baking powder. Put all items in a mixer with dough mixing attachment, gradually add flour while mixing until dough comes away from the sides of the bowl. Oil hands, remove dough from the mixer and place in oiled pan. Let dough rise for 45 minutes. Cut dough into 1 lb rounds and let rise again for 45 minutes. Use rolling pin to roll out dough to a flat round on a lightly floured surface. Use a long wooden dowel about 4-5 feet wide to roll out to a thin layer about 1/16 inch thick. The rolled out dough should be about 2 feet wide and 4 feet long. Brush the entire surface with clarified butter. Crimp the bottom and top edges of the dough toward the center until you have a long piece that resembles a rope. Hold up and squeeze out air bubbles. Twist the dough while pulling it as you shape it into a loose coil. Tuck the end under. Flatten slightly, cover, and set on a tray to rest for about 15 minutes. Roll over the surface lightly with a rolling pin, cover, and let rise. Brush lightly with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 375 degress for 25 minutes until golden brown. Let cool.

