Local restaurant sets up “trunk or treat” for neighbors without power

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A frightening storm moved in just before Halloween, but a local restaurant owner stepped up to make sure the damage did not spoil the fun.

Dan Herbert is the owner of Dan’s Place in West Greenwich. After Sunday’s storm left many residents without power, Herbert decided to set up a “trunk-or-treat” at his restaurant on Tuesday. Friends and neighbors showed up in cars with trunks full of candy so kids could trick or treat from car to car.

“We set that up in the lower lot, people enjoyed it, it was a great success,” Herbert said.

The event gave neighbors without power a way to trick or treat, but Herbert didn’t stop there. He opened his restaurant on Tuesday, even though it is a time when they are normally closed.

“I figured it would be our duty to go ahead and open and have a place where people can come and get a hot meal,” Herbert said.