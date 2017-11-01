Maine gas station accepts IOUs during power outage

DURHAM, Maine (WPRI) – Natural disasters and tragedies have a way of bringing out the best in people.

Following the destruction across New England from Sunday night’s storm, entire communities have been left without power, some for days.

As a result, the hum gas-powered generators has become commonplace, and a Durham, Maine gas station is helping residents keep things running.

Without power, the Get and Go is also running on a generator, meaning customers can only make purchases with cash or check. And with many ATMs out of service, cash is not always readily available.

As a result, the owners of the gas station have started an IOU board, allowing customers to borrow $20 at a time to keep their generators running.

Grateful residents have borrowed $2,500 so far, but the store owners say several have already returned to repay their debts.