Man charged in break-in, double stabbing at ex-girlfriend’s home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested Tuesday on charges connected to a violent break-in at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Warwick.

Police allege Seamus Simcock forced his way into the Logan Street home on the night of Oct. 22 and attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man with a knife in a second-floor bedroom.

The 35-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the neck and back area, according to police, while the 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back. The pair was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was chased out of the home by the male victim and fled before officers arrived on scene. The knife used in the stabbing was seized by the responding officers.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, detectives located Simcock in Pawtucket and took him into custody without incident.

Simcock, 36, of Central Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of domestic burglary, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.