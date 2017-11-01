Middletown man accused of operating butane hash oil lab

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown man was arrested Wednesday after Rhode Island State Police said he was found to be operating a butane hash oil lab in a residential area.

Members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force took Steven Sousa into custody after executing a search warrant at his Woolsey Road home.

State police said investigators seized 3 pounds of marijuana, 71 grams of butane hash oil, lab equipment – including butane canisters, a pressure cooker, a hot plate and glass tubes – more than $4,000 in cash and packaging materials such as baggies, scales and jars.

Souza, 27, was charged with the manufacturing and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and the manufacturing, possession and delivery of 1-5 kilograms of marijuana and hash oil.