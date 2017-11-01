Patriots bring back QB Brian Hoyer to back up Brady

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots welcomed back an old friend Wednesday to provide some insurance for Tom Brady.

After dealing backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco on Monday, the Patriots resigned Brian Hoyer, who was released by the 49ers shortly before the trade.

The team did not disclose the details of his contract, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it was a three-year deal.

Hoyer, 32, served as Brady’s backup in New England for the first three seasons of his career, from 2009-2011. Since then, he’s taken snaps for Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco.

Hoyer has never started a game for the Patriots but has played in 13 games, completing 27 of 43 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown and one interception. He joined the team for practice on Wednesday.

Following the Garoppolo trade, the Patriots were left without a backup quarterback, having traded third-stringer Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis prior to the season.