Phone glitch affects hundreds of callers on the first day of open enrollment

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – On the first day of open enrollment for health insurance, a glitch prevented hundreds of customers from reaching HealthSource RI.

About 300 calls were routed incorrectly, due to a change that was made to the agency’s phone menu Tuesday night, according to Brenna McCabe, a spokesperson for the agency.

A viewer alerted Eyewitness News to the issue Wednesday morning. It was quickly corrected, McCabe said.

HealthSource RI is in the process of reaching out to all of the impacted callers.

The glitch is not related to the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, commonly known as UHIP, McCabe added.

In Rhode Island, open enrollment for 2018 plans runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.