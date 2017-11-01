Police investigating ‘exaggerated’ claims of poisoned dogs at Warwick park

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are assuring it’s safe to bring dogs to City Park after a rumor surfaced of nearly a dozen canines being poisoned there.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, police called the claims that 11 dogs had died from laced hot dogs hidden around the park an “exaggerated story.”

Police said there was only one instance last week of a dog finding and eating a hot dog while being walked by its owner on Wellington Avenue. Out of an abundance of caution, the owner brought the dog to the veterinarian, where it was learned the dog ingested rat poison. The dog is fine and healthy, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation and asked if anyone does see hot dogs suspiciously placed in the Buttonwoods neighborhood, call the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.