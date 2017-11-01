Police searching for missing Pawtucket teens

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a pair of teenagers.

According to police, Tailah Abbott and Beyoncé Martin have been missing since 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Abbott, 14, is approximately 165 pounds and has brown hair with green tips.

Martin, 13, of York Avenue, is approximately 120 pounds and has straight, brown hair.

Both girls are believed to be on bicycles, police said.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department (401) 727-9100.