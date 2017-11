PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Oliver.

The 5-year-old male is very sweet, healthy and enjoys just hanging out with people.

He would do great in a home with another cat but the shelter isn’t sure how he’d do with children or dogs.

If you’d like to meet Oliver or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.