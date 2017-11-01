RI food banks see rise in demand, decline in donations

Related Coverage Annual Scouting for Food drive brings in much-needed donations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite a growing economy the amount of people needing assistance from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank remains strong.

Eyewitness News obtained new statistics which reveal that 57,000 Rhode Islanders need assistance from the food bank and its member agencies.

In 2000, Anabella Azevedo was diagnosed with Macado Joseph, a rare inherited disease which results in a lack on muscle control and coordination. In 2013, she became disabled and unable to work, so relying on the East Bay Food Pantry in Bristol has been a life saver.

“I was making less than $1,000 a month with a daughter,” Azevedo said. “I didn’t want my daughter to go without food, and I knew I couldn’t do it on my own anymore.”

Eyewitness News learned that 1-3 served by the food bank is a child under 18 and 1-5 people are over the age of 60.

“Unemployment is going down, but people are still not earning enough,” Director of Communications at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank said. “They’re working, but working part-time jobs or not making enough to support their families. We’re very concerned that by cutting some of these programs, the expectation is that organizations like the food bank would be able to pick up the slack.”

Minor said that could be difficult, especially with donations from the food industry dropping over the past several years. That’s why food drives, such as the Scouting for Food Drive are so vital.

“We usually bring in around 185,000 pounds of food,” Minor said. “It’s so critical to fill the gap, especially since we head into the winter months which is when most people come seeking food. So the Scouting for Food Drive really makes such a difference.”

The food drive makes a difference in the lives of many, with the hope that no one in Rhode Island goes to bed hungry.

“I wake up in the morning and as long as I woke up, it’s a great day,” Azevedo said.