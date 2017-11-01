RI native killed in North Carolina plane crash

NORTH CAROLINA (WPRI) — A Rhode Island native was killed and a current resident was hurt in a plane crash Tuesday in North Carolina, The Westerly Sun reports.

The plane was en route from Lake City, Florida to Rhode Island and was making a pit stop at a municipal airport to refuel when the crash took place, according to the newspaper.

The pilot, Howard Chartress III, 62, formerly of Rhode Island, was killed as a result. His passenger, identified as Richard Shawn, 28, of Hopkinton, is being treated for minor injuries.

The Sun says the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.