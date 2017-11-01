Storm damage leads to postponed burials at Johnston cemetery

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The President of the Highland Memorial Cemetery Joe Swift said the storm has caused the cemetery to postpone burials.

Swift said the delays in business started on Monday when nobody could access the property due to fallen wires and trees.

“First my ground crew called me at seven o’clock in the morning and said they couldn’t get up the road because a tree had gone down and electrical wires were laying all over the place,” Swift said.

People who wanted to pay respects to their loved ones also couldn’t access the cemetery and others who are going through the grieving process right now had to have their loved one’s services postponed.

“Somebody who passes away, obviously they want to be able to get to the cemetery, you know, to make arrangements,” Swift said. “We really haven’t been able to do that, we’ve had to cancel a couple of services.”

Swift said he has been talking with funeral directors constantly, but without power he can’t look at what sites are available.

“I’m sort of guessing where things are going to be, until we can actually get the electric to confirm it,” Swift said.

He said he’s crossing his fingers to get out of the dark as soon as possible, not for his business, but for the families.

“Of course in prejudice but I think we have a very important business here, you know?” he said. “We’re servicing people at the worst time of their lives.”

Swift said the last time he checked in with the power company he was told they would hopefully have power again by late tomorrow night.