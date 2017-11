PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old was taken to Rhode Island Hospital Wednesday after he crashed a mini dirt bike at Slater Park in Pawtucket.

The teenager suffered a serious head injury in the crash, according to Pawtucket Police Det. Timothy Graham.

Police are currently on scene investigating the crash.

Eyewitness News also has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest.