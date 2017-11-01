Thousands of Southern New Englanders without power for 3rd day

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of Southern New Englanders are now in their third day without power after a strong storm tore through the region Sunday night into Monday.

At last check, our Power Outage Database showed about 35,000 National Grid customers without power in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, along with a number of Eversource outages in Bristol County, Mass.

The most outages in a single city or town is currently in Warwick, where about 5,000 homes and businesses are still in the dark.

Experiencing an extended power outage? Here are some important tips to prevent foodborne illness »

Some schools also missed a third day of classes, including Toll Gate High School and Winman Junior High in Warwick. Mayor Scott Avedisian said he expects all Warwick schools to be back open on Thursday.

Extra reinforcements were brought in from other states to help fix the downed power lines, according to National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse.

“We’ve got over 90 crews, about 350 workers today, deploying from CCRI. These guys are going to go right into the communities,” Kresse said Wednesday.

“We hope to have the vast majority of Rhode Islanders back online tonight,” he added. “Some of those smaller, outlying, rural communities and individual outages might be into tomorrow.”

The town of Scituate has postponed its trick-or-treating until Friday due to the number of outages there.

If you’ve lost power, you can report it to National Grid at 800-465-1212 or Eversource at 800-592-2000.

If you depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, please let us know and register at 1-800-322-3223. — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) October 30, 2017