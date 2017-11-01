Toll Gate athlete passes away after battling serious illness

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A student athlete at Toll Gate High School who has been fighting a serious illness has passed away, according to an email sent to student’s parents by the school’s principal.

“It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the passing of one of our students, Gianna Cirella,” Toll Gate High School Principal Candace Caluori said in the email. Gianna has fought valiantly for the past two weeks to overcome overwhelming obstacles. Sadly she has lost this fight.”

Cirella was a junior goalie on the Toll Gate girls soccer team. Her teammates have been rallying around her fight since the diagnosis, wearing her favorite color, purple, and hosting a vigil in her honor during their last game of the season.

According to a Facebook post on the “Gistrong” page, Cirella passed away around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The disease that got into Gianna’s beautiful little body was much larger than her, or her doctors, or any of the prayers or love that you all had,” the post said. “We love you, Gianna loves every goddamn one of you, and always will.

Friends and family also raised more than $70,000 for Cirella through a GoFundMe page as she was being treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Caluori encouraged parents to keep their children home during the grieving process if it better serves them. Grief counselors will also be available to help students when they return to school.

“This will be a difficult time for our community,” Caluori said. “Please keep the Cirella Family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Milford Police Department also shared condolences on Facebook, since Assistant to the Chief Jeanne Davoren is Cirella’s grandmother.