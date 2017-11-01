What you need to know about filing a storm damage claim

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Teresa Ellis received good news Wednesday morning; the insurance adjuster said she can expect a check soon to cover property damage from Sunday’s powerful wind storm.

“We found this tree on our house!” Ellis said. “It was leaning on the roof and on the gutters.”

Ellis is one of many homeowners dealing with damage. Across the area, there have been dozens of reports of toppled trees and crushed cars.

David Woodmansee said his insurance agency, Woodmansee Insurance, was busy Monday morning fielding calls for the obvious damage. Now, they’re getting another round of claims.

“We’re going to start to see it ramp up a little bit because people are without power for a significant amount of time, which is going to cause a different set of issues,” Woodmansee explained.

“People are going to find damage they didn’t realize was there,” he added. “People are also going to have potential issues with food spoilage.”

Food spoilage is often part of a separate, lower deductible on insurance policies, according to Woodmansee.

Experiencing an extended power outage? Here are some important tips to prevent foodborne illness »

“Generally, most people should expect that it’s going to be included,” he said. “A lot of times, what the carrier is going to require is that people make a list of what it is that they lost.”

Every insurance policy is different, and even if your food is covered, there will likely be a limit on how much you could claim.

For any loss or damage, notify your insurance agent as soon as possible, take photos and keep receipts of any materials you use to make temporary fixes.

For Ellis, the next step is hiring a contractor.

“We’re fortunate that it wasn’t more severe than what it ended up being,” she said.

And soon, everything will be back to normal in her backyard oasis.

If you depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, please let us know and register at 1-800-322-3223. — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) October 30, 2017