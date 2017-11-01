Woman who refused to be informant sues cops for retaliation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A woman says she lost her job at Twin River casino after she was retaliated against by Rhode Island State Police because she refused to be an informant.

The Rhode Island chapter of the America Civil Liberties Union sued state police Wednesday on behalf of Marissa Lacoste, of Warwick.

The ACLU says detectives stopped Lacoste in January with less than an ounce of marijuana. They told her she was in serious trouble, even though it’s not a crime to possess that amount. She cooperated until February, then stopped.

The federal lawsuit says police then told Twin River she was permanently ejected, preventing her from working there.

A state police spokeswoman says they hadn’t yet received the lawsuit and couldn’t comment on pending litigation, but says they take seriously any allegations against the agency.