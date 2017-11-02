130 women troopers attend leadership conference in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 130 women troopers attended the second annual NESPAC Women’s Leadership Conference opening day from all six New England State Police agencies, including the Rhode Island State Police.

This conference is two days long and promotes leadership and professionalism among women in law enforcement with a focus on education, training, mentoring and support.

“It’s really important for us to realize that we’re no alone,” Lieutenant of Rhode Island State Police Lori Ludovici said. “It’s empowering to talk to other women who are going through the same thing that we’re going through.”

This year’s conference includes a range of topics including improving communication skills, identifying character strengths, exploring leadership qualities and financial management on a personal and professional level.

“There’s just so many people in the room from troopers all the way up to colonels that are females and that can give me advice and their expertise,” Junior Trooper Krystal Carvalho said. “It’s paramount and it’s the reason that i’m here.”

There will also be a panel discussion with some of the nation’s leading women law enforcement officials. The event is part of the New England State Police Administrators Compact.