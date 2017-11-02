30th Anniversary of Scouting for Food

The Boy Scouts are doing their part to help combat hunger in Rhode Island with their 30th annual “Scouting for food drive” to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

This morning Scout-master of Troop 11, John Potvin, and his son, Matthew along with the food bank’s Hough Minor joined us.

The Boy Scouts dropped off the door hangers last weekend and are asking folks to put a plastic bag full of food on the door steps by Saturday morning.

This is the 30th year for “Scouting for food”

WPRI is a proud sponsor of “Scouting for Food”

