Crews respond to hazmat incident at CCRI’s Warwick campus

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency responders were called Thursday afternoon to a hazardous materials incident at CCRI’s Warwick campus.

A hazmat team is also on scene near the athletic fields, which is currently closed off. Campus security told Eyewitness News the scene “looks worse than it is.”

The school sent out an alert to students and staff, assuring there’s no threat to the community and noting that the campus’s Commonwealth Avenue entrance is currently closed.

Commonwealth entrance at Warwick campus is closed because of hazmat incident in the woods. There is no danger to the community. — CCRI (@CCRINews) November 2, 2017

Entrances to CCRI in Warwick blocked currently — working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/1wprXdPKiu — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) November 2, 2017

