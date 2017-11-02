Deer hunting season to begin this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced that opening day for deer hunting season on state and private lands is Nov. 4.

According to the DEM, muzzleloader deer taken from Nov. 4-7 must go through a state-operated check station.

The information gathered at the check stations is important to the state’s deer management program as it monitors the deer herd’s health while looking for diseases. This data from check in stations are provided to biologists that rely on the deer harvest data each year.

Here is a list of state-operated check stations:

Tiverton Rod and Gun Club, 1529 Fish Road, Tiverton

Arcadia Management Area, Route 165, Ten Rod Road at Wood River, Exeter

Carolina Management Area, Pine Hill Road, Richmond

Durfee Hill Management Area, Reynolds Road (Route 94), Glocester

Great Swamp Management Area, 277 Great Neck Road, West Kingston

Check stations will be open Nov. 4-7 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The deer hunting season runs Nov. 4-26 and Dec. 26 – Jan. 2, 2018 in Zones 1 and 2. Hunters must wear a minimum of 200 square inches of fluorescent orange during this portion of the season.

Hunting hours remain half hour before sunrise to half hour after sunset and all deer should be tagged and checked within 24 hours.