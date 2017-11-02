Driver charged in Providence hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist

Related Coverage Police seek suspect in hit-and-run crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police have a suspect in custody believed to have driven off after hitting a motorcycle rider in Providence.

Joseph Leclair, 52, was arrested during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say Leclair was turning onto Union Avenue from Whitehall Street on the night of Oct. 19 when his truck collided with a motorcycle.

The rider, a 51-year-old man from Warwick, was taken to the hospital with injuries. He’s since been released and is back home recovering.

