CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency responders were called Thursday to Cranston High School East for a possible carbon monoxide incident.

Students and teachers who were inside the school are now being tested for elevated levels of CO.

No serious complications have been found so far, according to officials on scene.

The Cranston School Department has scheduled a news conference for 4:45 p.m.

Two ambulances set up at Cranston High School East. Students being filtered in for CO level tests. No serious complications reported so far. pic.twitter.com/rTPck2a2I1 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) November 2, 2017

Rescues staged at Cranston East High School after reported carbon monoxide exposures. Ambulances from Prov and Johnson assisting. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/GNNT4qazVY — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) November 2, 2017

