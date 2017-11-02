In the Kitchen: Penne with Roasted Brussel Sprouts

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, John Granata, Chef and Owner of Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar, is here making Penne with Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Smoked Pork Belly, Lemoncello and Parmigiano. He is joined by TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito.
Ingredients:
- 1 LB Penne
- 1 Pint Grape Tomatoes
- 1 LB Brussel Sprouts (Cut in half)
- 4 TBSP Olive Oil
- ½ LB Slab Bacon (Diced)
- 3 Cloves Garlic (Chopped)
- ¼ Cup Lemon Juice
- ¼ Cup Lemoncello
- 4 TBSP Butter
- ¼ Cup Grated Reggiano Parmigiano
- Salt & Pepper
- ¼ Cup Candied Walnuts
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Coat Brussels and tomatoes with half of the olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Place on a sheet pan and cook for 25 minutes.
- Begin cooking pasta.
- Heat the rest of the olive oil in a large sauté pan.
- Add bacon and render until crispy.
- Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add lemon juice, lemoncello and butter.
- Add cooked pasta and 2 or 3 tablespoons of pasta water.
- Add cooked Brussels and roasted tomatoes.
- Toss together with Parmigiano and candied walnuts.
- Adjust flavor with salt and pepper.