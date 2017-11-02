Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles recalled

(WPRI) – Kidde is recalling fire extinguishers with plastic handles after one death was reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting that the extinguishers can become clogged, or require excessive force, and can fail to work during an emergency. Additionally, the nozzle can detach, which poses another hazard.

The recall includes two types of Kidde fire extinguishers: the plastic handle extinguishers, and push-button Pindicator extinguishers.

The extinguishers were sold at Sears, the Home Depot, Walmart, and other department stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon online, and other online retailers. The extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, vehicles, and personal watercraft and boats.

The CPSC is asking consumers to immediately replace these extinguishers. Consumers can contact Kidde to request a free replacement extinguisher or for instructions on returning the recalled extinguisher.

Consumers can call the company, Kidde, toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or go online at http://www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.