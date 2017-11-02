Local campground gets power back after four days without

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — After four days without power, one local campground finally got their power back on Thursday.

Nestled in the woods of North Scituate, Holiday Acres is a seasonal campground. But it is also home to about three dozen families who live in trailers.

When Eyewitness News spoke with families living in the campground, they had been without power since Sunday.

“They can’t use their water, they can’t use their electric, they can’t shower, they can’t cook, they can’t use their heat. It’s unlivable,” Manager Holiday Acres Mark Picard said.

Picard was understandably frustrated since his property was the only one in the area still in the dark.

“Every neighbor of mine has their power back, except for us,” he said.

Karly Faring lives in her trailer at the campground and said she had to think of creative and sometimes dangerous ways to keep her 3-year-old son warm at night.

“It feels like we’re just forgotten and neglected out here,” she said. “We put our oven on some nights.”

Faring is not alone. Brenda Parkeri also lives at the campground and she said she had to use her car batteries to try and keep warm.

“After many days of trying to use car batteries to try and keep warm that wasn’t a feasible option any more and no heat for them I had to break down and buy a generator which cost me a lot of money,” Parkeri said.

“We’re a great community up here everybody looks out for each other we help out each other but it’s just we need help from the outside too,” Faring added.

Picard said he’d was calling National Grid non-stop. He said at one point, he was calling seven times a day.

Good news came just an hour after Eyewitness News stopped by.

Bucket trucks and several crews pulled up and got to work, finally restoring power for the campground.

The manager said monthly rent is usually due on the first of the money, but with the power out, the office was closed. He is giving residents a couple extra days to get their payments in.