National Grid hopes to have most of RI back online by midnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid crews are once again out working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses that have been in the dark for days now.

At last check, our Power Outage Database showed about 14,000 National Grid customers are still without power in Rhode Island and another 10,000 in Massachusetts, along with a number of Eversource outages in Bristol County, Mass.

A powerful storm Sunday night into Monday brought down trees and power lines across the region.

National Grid hopes to get power restored to most of the remaining customers by midnight Thursday, according to spokesperson Ted Kresse.

Kresse on Wednesday said the damage to the power lines is unheard of.

“Over the past two days we’ve restored power to more than 120,000 residential and business customers. National Grid’s top priority and total focus right now is getting those who still remain without power back up and running,” he said in a statement.

Expressing frustration with the widespread and persistent outages, Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered a review of National Grid’s storm preparedness and restoration efforts to be completed once the state is fully back online.

Eyewitness News will have more at noon on WPRI 12, including an updated look at the restoration timeline.