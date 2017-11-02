Overnight fire in Providence displaces residents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A late night fire in Providence Wednesday is still under investigation.

The fire broke out just before midnight at a multi-story home on Jillson Street in the capital city.

It’s not clear how many residents have been displaced, but Eyewitness News has learned the Red Cross is assisting those victims.

It’s still unclear how the fire started.

The fire is still under investigation Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News has a call out to Providence Fire officials and will update this story with the latest information.