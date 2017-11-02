RI plastic bag ban goes into effect, shoppers take notice

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents are divided over a new ban on plastic bags that went into effect this week.

The Middletown Town Council in May voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance — which went into effect Wednesday — prohibiting retailers from using plastic bags for purchased goods. Newport adopted a similar ordinance in March.

Exemptions include bags to carry fruits, meats or plants and double-opening bags to protect clothing, but retailers that provide such bags must also provide onsite recycling receptacles.

Shoppers appear to generally support the ban, but Warwick resident Joe Tatulli says there are more important issues, like fighting terrorism and watching the World Series.

Others like Newport resident Elizabeth Willows say the new adoption of paper bags makes it harder to shop.