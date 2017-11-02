T.F. Green to address vacant properties surrounding airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) announced on Thursday that efforts are underway to address the vacant properties surround T.F. Green Airport.

The plan includes 10 RIAC owned properties outside the airport perimeter. The initiative will clean up several blighted or vacant properties surrounding the airport the improve appearances and promote economic redevelopment.

“Plans are underway to address vacant properties within RIAC’s control to promote economic development,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of RIAC. “Over the next year, we will implement a plan to improve the condition of properties surrounding the airport, which will help to encourage economic growth and redevelopment in the area.”

The plan anticipates the demolition of at least seven blighted properties, mostly concentrated to the north of the airport along Airport Road. These properties have been vacatan for several years while runway designs were finalized.

Here is a list of the blighted properties slated for demotion:

731 Airport Road: Located within RPZ, green space

747 Airport Road: Located within RPZ, green space

757 Airport Road: Located within RPZ, green space

14 Roseland Avenue: Located within RPZ, green space

22 Roseland Avenue: Located within RPZ, green space

2222 Post Road: Future use to be determined within Airport Master Plan

2282 Post Road: Future use to be determined within Airport Master Plan

These are other airport properties that are not slated for demotion but will still be addressed:

561 Airport Road (Enterprise Rent-A-Car): Currently in the design and planning phase.

1910 Post Road (Hotel): Property to be utilized for hotel upgrade and additional development opportunities.

2119 Post Road (LAZ): RIAC will market property in the coming months.

Part of the plan also invovles selling the former Atwood Grill on Post Road to the Procaccianti Companies.

The firm plans to redevelop the site to coincide with RIAC’s overall revitalization efforts and also complement the renovation and brand conversion of the former Comfort Inn Airport hotel.

The hotel is temporarily branded as a Roadway Inn. It is undergoing transformation to become one of the Marriott’s strongest brands: Fairfield Inn by Marriott.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with RIAC as it represents a true alignment of interests and our collective efforts are resulting in meaningful progress to strengthen economic growth in Warwick,” Ralph V. Izzi Jr., vice president corporate marketing & public affairs for the Procaccianti Companies said. “We look forward to working closely with RIAC to the benefit of hotel guests and airport passengers alike.”

RIAC and Enterprise Rent-A-Car also have a long term lease agreement in place for the former airfield maintenance facility property on Airport Road, which was also the location of the since removed iconic geodesic dome.

“The City is pleased to be working cooperatively with RIAC on this initiative, which is critically important to our shared efforts to bolster economic development opportunities in and around City Centre Warwick and improve the appearance of our community,” said Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian. “The resale of properties identified for redevelopment will return these parcels to our tax rolls – a significant goal identified in our Comprehensive Plan, and strongly supported by this administration. The sale of the Atwood Grill property to the Procaccianti Companies is a terrific first step. My administration looks forward to working with RIAC to ensure the continued success of the Airport and growth of City Centre Warwick.”

RIAC said that highly visible areas, such as the corner of Airport Road and Post Road which currently contain unsightly former storefronts, will be slated for demolition during the next six months. Following the removal of the structures, the property will be replaced with green space.

“This is yet another example of how the airport can be an economic driver for the City of Warwick and the State of Rhode Island,” said Jonathan Savage, chair of RIAC’s Board of Directors. “Over time, I have every confidence these properties will be re-purposed in a meaningful way.”