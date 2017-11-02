Taunton fire in multi-family home under investigation

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators in Taunton are trying to determine how a fire started that happened at a multi-family on Second Street Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 4 p.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

The Taunton Gazette reports that one couple is thankful that their dog alerted them from outside their bedroom by barking repeatedly.

It appears the fire caused the most damage to the top floor of the apartment home and there is no word of any injuries.