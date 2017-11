Local comedian Nick Albanese whose one man show “The Last Sicilian: A One Man Play” has been drawing rave reviews across Southern New England is now preparing to take the show to The Big Apple!

Before he hits Manhattan in 2018 he stropped by ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss the success of the show and what it means to him.

He still has more Rhode Island performances ahead which you can catch live at Theatre 82 in Cranston on Nov. 3 & 4.

Get the details here: https://www.thelastsicilian.com/