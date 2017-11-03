After fire, Taunton police investigating pot grow operation

Related Coverage Taunton fire in multi-family home under investigation

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Taunton are now investigating an illegal marijuana growing operation after an apartment caught fire at a multi-family home on 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 4 p.m. Thursday, with smoke seen coming from the roof. No injuries were reported.

Friday, the Taunton Fire Department’s Lt. Jay Hayes said the fire was electrical, accidental in nature and started on the second floor. Residents were forced from the building.

According to Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick, firefighters later called police after they found evidence of a high-tech growing system in the home. The third floor had a hydroponics system and walls were covered to trap moisture in. The basement also had a growing system.

Officers confiscated three large trash bags full of marijuana plants, with about 30 plants in various stages of growth.

As of noon Friday, no criminal charges had been filed, but police were expecting to announce charges later in the day.