Allergy risk prompts recall of several packaged foods

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – New American Food Products is recalling several packaged foods because they contain undeclared milk.

The recall includes dark chocolate covered espresso beans, dark chocolate covered almonds and dark chocolate covered berries.

The recalled items were sold from February 2017 through October 30, 2017 under several labels:

Market Basket

Ocean State Candy Break

CVS Gold Emblem

Hannaford

Weigels

Milk was left off of the ingredient list, and according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), people who have an allergy to milk could suffer life-threatening reactions if they eat these products.

Consumers who have any of the recalled products should throw them away, according to the FDA.

JW Crawford is recalling children’s rain ponchos due to a strangulation hazard.

The drawstrings on the ponchos can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

Immediately take this product away from children, and remove the drawstring.

Contact JW Crawford for a refund.

The company can be reached via email or at 844-222-2812 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.