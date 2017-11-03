Cranston East closed as air quality tests are conducted

Related Coverage Students tested for carbon monoxide exposure at Cranston High School East

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Students at Cranston High School East had a three-day weekend starting Friday as city and school officials investigate what caused some people to feel ill.

“My daughter called me to pick her up because she said she had a headache and she felt tired so I took her to the fire station,” said Michael Balasco.

Balasco’s daughter, a freshman at the school, was one of at least 40 students and staff members who reported feeling symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure Thursday afternoon. They were tested by emergency responders outside the school but no one was found to have abnormal CO levels.

On Wednesday night, Hasbro Children’s Hospital notified the school and the city’s fire department that a blood test confirmed one student had elevated carbon monoxide levels. After others who were inside the building that night said they also had symptoms, fire officials evaluated the building before classes began on Thursday.

“The fire department tested early in the morning and still found no evidence of carbon monoxide,” Cranston Schools COO Ray Votto said. “They’ve been back several times throughout out the day and another test took place.”

Votto said an industrial hygienist was brought in Thursday night to set up testing devices in key spots around the building to test the carbon monoxide levels. School officials expect a report back by the end of the day on Friday.

School officials plan to reopen Cranston East on Monday and said they’re in contact with the state Department of Health.