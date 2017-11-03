DMV clarifies $250 fee for overdue vehicle inspection

Related Coverage DMV proposes new $250 fee for overdue vehicle inspection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has clarified information in regards to a $250 fee for restoring a vehicle registration that is suspended for not getting an inspection.

Originally, The Providence Journal reported the fee was new and was included the proposal in its annual budget request to the governor.

DMV Administrator Walter Craddock said the fee was originally passed in 2009 and it was unable to be implemented since their old computer system was incapable of accurately identifying all registered vehicles that were not in compliance with inspection requirements.

“Now that the new computers system has gone live, DMV is required to collect the fee under law,” Craddock said.

Craddock also said the registered owner’s license privilege will remain unaffected by this suspension.

The DMV estimates the fee could raise $2.5 million per year, but officials say the goal is to encourage compliance with the law, not to make money.

“The positive in this is that the notices are helping us keep potentially faulty vehicles off the road,” a DMV spokesperson said. “It’s also something of a fairness issue, as people who receive registration suspensions for other reasons have had to pay the $250 for a number of years.”

The DMV should begin to collect the fee beginning Jan. 1.