East Commerce Solutions provides Thanksgiving meals

Once again East Commerce Solutions will be donating over 400 turkeys and 400 Thanksgiving baskets full of all the holiday trimmings to local non-profit organizations. Ed Medeiros visited The Rhode Show to share more details on the event happening Friday, November 17th.

Benefiting charities are Salvation Army of Pawtucket, Little Sisters of the Poor, Children’s Shelter of Blackstone Valley, Amos House, Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, Family Services of Rhode Island, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Seekonk, Saint Vincent’s Home in Fall River, and East Providence Senior Center.