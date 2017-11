EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are investigating after police say one girl found Adderall in her trick-or-treat candy.

East Providence Police said one girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween when her parents found a bag of Adderall on top of her candy.

The girls father, Cody Nonnenmacher, took the pills to the police department the next day where police say he filed a report.

Police believe this incident was not intentional and it was the only incident that they have had.