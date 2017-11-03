Fall River mayor candidates square off in final debate at WPRI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In their final debate before election day, the two candidates running for Fall River mayor sparred over issues from crime stats, to pension payments and taxes.

In the first segment of questions, incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia called allegations against him that federal investigators are looking into the finances of a private business he owned – an app called SnoOwl – “distractions.” The Fall River Herald news previously reported Correia said he was aware of the investigation, but during the debate he said there has been confusion about what he told the newspaper.

“I admitted I heard rumors,” Correia said during the debate on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “To my knowledge I can’t confirm or don’t know anything about what’s happening.”

His challenger, City Councilwoman Linda Pereira asked “If the mayor doesn’t feel there is an investigation, why did he hire lawyers?”

“I haven’t heard anybody come forward that has been a legitimate source that hasn’t had an ax to grind with me,” Correia said. “Nobody can confirm any of this, I’m a couple of days before an election, we have a positive record, we have a good record as an administration that has delivered more services to our taxpayers.”

The pair was then asked about Fall River’s staggering shortfall in the city’s pension plan and health care benefits totaling more than $900 million. A state audit determined the city would have to increase its payments to the pension fund alone by 6.5% every year, which would be an increase of roughly $2 million annually.

Both candidates said they were not willing to explore benefit cuts to retirees to try and resolve the liability.

“All the communities around us are inheriting these issues that politicians from the past never dealt with,” Correia said. “We are now doing that.”

He said the city is tapping into a surplus to create a trust fund in case they can’t afford those benefits in the future.

Asked if she would increase taxes or cut spending as mayor, Pereira said “you might do a little bit of both.”

“The pension has to be supported,” she said. “The money has to be put there.”

Pereira took the mayor to task for what she said was “off the charts” crime in the city, despite FBI statistics that show violent crime was down in 2016.

“You can say the stats are down … [but] the shootings in Fall River are off the charts,” Pereira said. “To have gun casings and shells in the streets in Fall River, we really need to look at that.”

“Councilor Pereira constantly says that shootings are ‘off the charts’ but provides no charts,” Correia shot back. “Every debate we’ve had – and we’ve had several – she has never provided a chart that shows that evidence.”

“My charts and data come from our police department,” he added.

During a “rapid fire” section of questions – where the candidates are asked to give one-word answers – Correia said he opposed the newly proposed changes to the city’s charter which would make changes to how city government operates, while Pereira supported it.

Both candidates supported the Massachusetts “fair share” ballot question that would apply a 4% tax surtax to those make $1 million or more and both opposed term limits for the office of mayor.

Correia gave Gov. Charlie Baker an “A” for his job performance while Pereira said the governor earned a “B.” Pereira awarded President Trump a “D” while Correia said “C.”

Correia was opposed to requiring Fall River police officers to wear body cameras while Pereira supported it.

Correia was elected to Mayor in 2015 and was the youngest mayor in Fall River history. He previously served on the city council.

Pereira has been on the city council for 16 years and currently serves as the vice-chair.

Election Day is Nov. 7

