BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Carbon monoxide detectors are important to check, especially after power outages when some people are using generators.

Taking her own advice about checking carbon monoxide batteries may have saved the life of Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello and her family.

In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione spoke with Muscatello and the East Providence Fire Chief about the importance of checking carbon monoxide detectors regularly.