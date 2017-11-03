Former postal worker accused of embezzling $22k in sales

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man who was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for more than 15 years was arrested Friday morning and charged with embezzling at least $22,773 from postal service sales.

Dennis Reis, 37, was set to face a judge at federal court in Boston Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Christina DiIorio-Sterling. According to a federal indictment, Reis had been employed by the postal service since about 2000. In 2014, he gained the position of Lead Sales and Service Associate at the East Taunton Post Office, selling stamps to customers and maintaining accountability for the funds and stamp stock.

Between Jan. 2015 and March 2017, authorities said, Reis would void cash transaction sales of stamps so the system did not account for the cash paid by customers. When a customer would buy stamps with cash, Reis would enter a “no sale” transaction into the system, causing the cash drawer to open and taking cash paid by customers for his own use.

Reis is charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of public money, property or records. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or double the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.