Fundraiser will celebrate, support teen facing 3rd round of leukemia

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser this weekend in Newport is designed to support a remarkable Portsmouth high schooler – a singer, songwriter, aspiring actress and more – and help her family cope with a devastating diagnosis.

Hannah Wertens, 14, has had three different battles with leukemia. “The first time I was 2… The second time, I relapsed at 5… This time, it was June 3, 2016, and I was 13.”

At 2, it was acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At 13, because of a bone marrow transplant, it was acute myeloid leukemia. That diagnosis blindsided her entire family; they thought she’d finally beaten it after being in remission for seven years.

“You just can’t believe it’s happening again,” Hannah’s mother, Debbe Kirchner, said Friday. “We went through a period of time where she had a lot of side effects and things like that, but we started living again. And now we’re back. About nine months in the hospital. A year in isolation. And she’s dealing with a lot of stuff still, so it’s really difficult to watch her go through this yet again.”

Saturday’s fundraiser will be a celebration, with a live band and performances set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Pelham Street in Newport. The public is invited to attend. Donations are needed to help in Hannah’s care.

After the most recent diagnosis, she is pushing to truly enjoy every moment with her family. Right now, Hannah can’t return to class just yet at Portsmouth High School.

“I don’t really have many friends,” Hannah said. “You lose a lot of friends when you go through stuff like this… I wasn’t in school all last year, so their lives go on.”

Then again, few eighth-going-on-ninth graders have had the honor of singing “God Bless America” at Fenway Park. But Hannah did this summer – and didn’t feel stage fright before performing in front of 37,340 in the stands.

She’s not just a singer (and she’ll sing at Saturday’s gathering); she is writing her own songs while she is facing treatment, and making crafts. “I want to be an actress, a singer, a dancer, and a model,” she said.

The question was put to Debbe how Hannah could stay so happy and thriving. “God,” she said. “He’s been with us the whole time. And He just watches over us. He sends people like angels to us here on Earth.”