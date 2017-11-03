In the Kitchen: Field and Turf–Fruits of the Harvest

The Rhode Show Published:

Chef Thomas Hunolo of Primecut Modern Steakhouse joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Field and Turf: Fruits of the Harvest dish.

Don’t miss their Rhody Deal!

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 lbs of thinly sliced beef tips
  • 1/4 cup of crumbled goat cheese
  • 1 bunch of asparagus
  • Bunch of pearl onions
  • Pumpkin gnocchi – mix mashed pumpkin, flour, parmesan, ricotta and egg, turn it out, no kneading, roll into ropes then cut
  • Asparagus
  • Roasted oyster mushrooms
  • Rosemary

Instructions for cooking Gnocchi:

  1. Line a colander with 4 sheets of paper towel. Spread the fresh mashed pumpkin or canned puree onto the paper towel then leave for 5 minutes.
  2. Measure out 1/2 cup of pumpkin.
  3. Place pumpkin and remaining Gnocchi ingredients in a bowl. Use a wooden spoon to mix well – it should be a soft dough.
  4. Dust a work surface with flour, tip dough out, sprinkle with flour then pat into log shape.
  5. Cut into 6 pieces. Roll into 1.7cm / 2/3″ ropes, then cut into squares
  6. Optional: Use a fork to press down lightly on the cut side of the gnocchi.
  7. COOKING: Bring a large pot of water to the boil.
  8. Scrape gnocchi onto parchment paper, then tip into water. Cook for 1 minute or until all the gnocchi rises to the surface (means it is cooked), then drain.

Instructions for Goat Cheese Cream Sauce:

  1. Combine olive oil, wine, and chicken broth in a saucepan; simmer over medium heat until reduced by about 1/2.
  2. Add the parsley, goat cheese, salt and pepper, and garlic.
  3. Continue simmering, stirring frequently, until sauce is creamy and thickened to your liking.

Instructions for vegetables and beef:

  1. Wash and dry the fresh produce.
  2. Heat a medium pot of salted water to boiling on high.
  3. Snap off and discard the woody ends of the asparagus.
  4. In the pan, 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium-high until hot.
  5. Add the asparagus and garlic; season with salt and pepper.
  6. Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 to 4 minutes, or until slightly softened.
  7. In the pan used to cook the asparagus, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil on high until hot.
  8. Working in 2 batches of the beef tip.
  9. Cook, without 1 to 2 minutes, or until browned on the first side.
  10. Cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until just cooked through and tender.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Related Posts