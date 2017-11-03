In the Kitchen: Field and Turf–Fruits of the Harvest

Chef Thomas Hunolo of Primecut Modern Steakhouse joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Field and Turf: Fruits of the Harvest dish.

Don’t miss their Rhody Deal!

Ingredients:

1 1/4 lbs of thinly sliced beef tips

1/4 cup of crumbled goat cheese

1 bunch of asparagus

Bunch of pearl onions

Pumpkin gnocchi – mix mashed pumpkin, flour, parmesan, ricotta and egg, turn it out, no kneading, roll into ropes then cut

Asparagus

Roasted oyster mushrooms

Rosemary

Instructions for cooking Gnocchi:

Line a colander with 4 sheets of paper towel. Spread the fresh mashed pumpkin or canned puree onto the paper towel then leave for 5 minutes. Measure out 1/2 cup of pumpkin. Place pumpkin and remaining Gnocchi ingredients in a bowl. Use a wooden spoon to mix well – it should be a soft dough. Dust a work surface with flour, tip dough out, sprinkle with flour then pat into log shape. Cut into 6 pieces. Roll into 1.7cm / 2/3″ ropes, then cut into squares Optional: Use a fork to press down lightly on the cut side of the gnocchi. COOKING: Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Scrape gnocchi onto parchment paper, then tip into water. Cook for 1 minute or until all the gnocchi rises to the surface (means it is cooked), then drain.

Instructions for Goat Cheese Cream Sauce:

Combine olive oil, wine, and chicken broth in a saucepan; simmer over medium heat until reduced by about 1/2. Add the parsley, goat cheese, salt and pepper, and garlic. Continue simmering, stirring frequently, until sauce is creamy and thickened to your liking.

Instructions for vegetables and beef:

Wash and dry the fresh produce. Heat a medium pot of salted water to boiling on high. Snap off and discard the woody ends of the asparagus. In the pan, 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the asparagus and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 to 4 minutes, or until slightly softened. In the pan used to cook the asparagus, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil on high until hot. Working in 2 batches of the beef tip. Cook, without 1 to 2 minutes, or until browned on the first side. Cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until just cooked through and tender.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.