Local Democrats react to claims against Clinton campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Donna Brazile, the former interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee, is claiming that Hilary Clinton’s campaign rigged the nomination.

In an article published in Politico, Brazile alleged the Clinton campaign launched a so-called “secret takeover of the DNC” ahead of the 2016 primary election.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, told CNN she agrees that the Clinton campaign rigged the nomination.

“But what we’ve got to do as Democrats now is we’ve got to hold this party accountable,” Warren said during the interview with CNN.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, wouldn’t say much about the nomination in an interview with Eyewitness News.

“I think it’s not so much rigged as we have to do a better job of reflecting the popular opinions of Democrats across the country,” he said.

Reed noted how in Rhode Island, Bernie Sanders took the state’s primary in the popular vote.

“I think what we’re going to have to look at is structurally how do we accommodate superdelegates, integrate that with the popular vote,” he said. “I think its a serious question, we have to work on it.”

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo strongly supported Clinton during election season but did not want to weigh in on the claims.

“That’s not my hunt, I’m here in Rhode Island and that’s a better question for the guys in Washington,” Raimondo said.

Brazile said that while the Clinton agreement was legal, it looked unethical.

President Donald Trump said the American public deserves a federal investigation into the fundraising agreement.