Local restaurant loses $20k in spoiled food from power outage

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A restaurant that had been without power since Monday morning due to the October storm is finally back in business.

The Governor Francis Inn was busy on Friday, after finally having power restored to the establishment on Thursday.

“It’s just one of those things that happens,” Owner Craig Callen said. “It’s a freak thing of nature and you just have to go with it.”

When the restaurant lost power, Callen and his chef began working immediately to remedy the situation.

“On Tuesday, I was able to flag down a National Grid truck,” Callen said. “He told me he might be able to help me out…. He did go through the ward where I live and he told me what the issues were.”

Callen dealt with the same issues many Rhode Islanders faced. There were downed power lines and trees right around the corner from his business.

After several attempts to contact National Grid by phone, Callen decided to call his city councilman on Thursday.

“He called me back in two hours and said, ‘You’ll have your electricity by 4 p.m.,'” Callen said. “And 4:30 p.m., it came on.”

It was a close call for the business owner, who had to place orders with his food vendors by 5 p.m.

Even with the power restored, Callen still had to throw away about $20,000 worth of food.

He said realizing how much money he lost was a low point.

But the high point was Thursday night, when his staff rallied together to get the business back up and running.

“Obviously when you’re going through the process, you’re very nervous and very upset,” Callen said. “But now that we look back on it, we have to say we were very lucky.”